Schumer Asks FCC for New Communications Disaster Plan

Add Senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to the list of

legislators pointing to communications failures in the aftermath of Superstorm

Sandy.

On Monday, Schumer called on the FCC to develop a plan to

"ensure that cell towers don't lose power for days or weeks in the wake of

severe storms, terrorist attacks or other events that cause power

failures."

He cited the FCC's estimates that a quarter of the cell

towers in storm-affected areas, which prominently included his home state of

New York, went down after the storm.

Schumer accentuated the positive in a letter to FCC chairman

Julius Genachowski. He hailed Genachowski's "historic achievements"

in public safety, saying he needed to "build on that record of

leadership" by getting stakeholders together to develop a national action

plan for the next disaster.

He also picked up on Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel's call

for an "honest accounting" of the resiliency of communications

infrastructure.

Schumer also had some love for carriers. "[M]any in the

telecommunications industry rose to the occasion to help distressed New

Yorkers," he pointed out. "The major carriers waived fees and set up

mobile charging stations where customers could also make free calls and get

free Internet access. They also collaborated to open their networks to each

other's customers. And they worked to bring their towers back online as soon as

possible."

Schumer's letter accompanies acall by House Dems for a hearing in the Energy and Commerce Committee on

those Sandy-related communications deficits.

"I thank Senator Schumer for his leadership and welcome his call to ensure our nation's communications networks remain resilient in the face of disasters like Superstorm Sandy," Genachowski responded in a statement Tuesday. "This unprecedented storm has revealed new challenges involving our communications infrastructure during times of crisis. In the wake of Superstorm Sandy, the FCC staff worked around the clock to support restoration efforts -- including by tracking and evaluating outages in the network through our Disaster Information Reporting System and supporting efforts in the field to deliver fuel to critical network locations. We must meet this 21st century public safety challenge and the FCC is giving serious consideration to Senator Schumer's proposal. I urge all stakeholders to engage constructively in the period ahead."