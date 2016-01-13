Schieffer Returns to CBS Through Election

Bob Schieffer will return to CBS in an occasional role as a contributor during the 2016 presidential campaign, the network said Wednesday (Jan. 13).

The former chief Washington correspondent and Face the Nation anchor retired in June 2015.

“Having Bob’s insights available throughout the political season will boost the strong CBS News team and benefit our viewers,” said CBS News president David Rhodes, who announced the move.

Schieffer will appear on various news shows through the 2017 inauguration of the eventual winner.