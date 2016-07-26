Scalise: Unlock Box Proposal Should Be Abandoned

Republican Rep. and Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) has called on FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler to abandon his "unlock the box" set-top proposal and go back to the drawing board.

That came in a letter to the chairman dated July 26, a copy of which was obtained by Multichannel News/B&C.

Scalise suggested that he favored redrawing the set-top proposal along the lines of the ISP-backed "ditch the box" compromise, which is focused on an open-standard, app-based approach.

"This alternative plan more accurately reflects the state of today's marketplace by allowing consumers to download an app on a smart TV or any other connected device," Scalise said, "thereby ensuring that copyright licenses are protected while eliminating the need for a set-top box and accompanying monthly set-top box rental fees."

He said the compromise proposal would further the FCC's goal of creating more consumer choice without "tinkering" with "flourishing" stakeholder innovation.

By contrast, he said that the FCC's proposal is deeply flawed and should not be rushed through to meet an artificial deadline. I urge you and your colleagues to seize this opportunity by going back to the drawing board and charting a new path forward that encourages bold innovation ant truly benefits consumers.