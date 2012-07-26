Scalia: TV Would 'Miseducate' People About Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who concedes he joined

the court as a supporter of televising oral argument, continues to oppose it, he told

C-SPAN in an interview that will air Sunday at 8 p.m. He says TV would turn

court proceedings into unhelpful, uncharacteristic sound bites, and adds there

is no First Amendment compulsion to open it to cameras.

C-SPAN has long pushed for cameras in the High Court.

In an interview with C-SPAN founder Brian Lamb on Q&A,

Scalia says that he does not believe that the purpose of televising the

hearings would be to educate the public, the reason he first supported it.

"If I really thought it would educate the American

people I would be all for it," he told Lamb. If the public sat down and

watched oral argument "gavel to gavel," he said, no one would ever

again ask him why you have to be a lawyer to be on the Supreme Court. He

suggested such extending viewing would demonstrate that the court didn't spend

most of its time contemplating its navel about whether there should be a right

to abortion or other issues.

Instead, he said, the court is usually dealing with the Internal

Revenue Code, patent law and "all sorts of dull stuff that only a lawyer

could understand or get interested in."

That, he said, would educate the public. But what TV would

do, he says, is turn it into a 15-second or 30-second sound bite. "Your

outfit would carry it all," he said to Lamb, whose outfit carries

gavel-to-gavel coverage of the House and Senate, but what most would see are

take-outs that are not characteristic of what the court does.

Lamb pointed out that people now see newspaper stories that

are themselves takeouts from the proceedings. Scalia maintained that was fine,

and was different from the impact of video, saying the same for audio, which

Lamb points out is released by the court and excerpted. Scalia said he

continues to be a strong free speech advocate, but added: "The First

Amendment has nothing to do with whether we have to televise our

proceedings."

Congress has periodically introduced legislation to require

TV coverage of the court on a case-by-case basis, with no success to date.