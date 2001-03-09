SBCA cites constitutional carriage issues

The Satellite Broadcasting and Communications Associations is citing two recent court decisions in its fight against a law that requires satellite TV companies to carry all local TV signals in all local markets they serve.

The first case is the Supreme Court's decision last month that restricting the cases lawyers can argue because they are receiving a government subsidy as payment is unconstitutional. The second is the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit's decision earlier this month that FCC rules unconstitutionally restrict cable company ownership and programming choices.

SBCA and satellite TV companies are arguing in two federal courts and at the FCC that requiring satellite companies to carry all local TV stations is unconstitutional because it amounts to a government mandate on how much and what type of speech a distributor is required to offer. - Paige Albiniak