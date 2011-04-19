Satellite Ops Want Piece Of FCC Broadband Fund

A group of satellite broadband providers -- Dish Network, EchoStar Technologies, ViaSat/Wildblue Communications and Hughes Network Systems -- told the Federal Communications Commission that they should be allowed to participate in the Connect America Fund.

The FCC is reforming the Universal Service Fund, which has been supporting traditional phone, to subsidizing broadband in unserved areas via the new Connect America Fund.

According to the satellite operators, there are no technical reasons to exclude satellite broadband providers from obtaining funds under the revised regime.

