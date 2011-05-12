Satellite, Cable Spar Over New Tax Bill

Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-Wis.) and two co-sponsors have

introduced the State Video Fairness Act of 2011, which is being celebrated

by DISH and DirecTV as a bill to

"protect consumers and promote competition by preventing the imposition of discriminatory

taxes on satellite television and other innovative competitors to cable

television."

The cable industry has been successful in getting a number

of states to change their tax laws to take into account local fees they pay

that are not paid by satellite operators, laws Dish and DirecTV argue are

discriminatory.

"Turning a blind eye to the fact that American families

are grappling with a struggling economy and a heavy tax burden, the cable

industry continues to lobby aggressively for raising taxes on satellite

households," said DISH and DirecTV in a

statement.

NCTA responded to the bill Wednesday in a statement

calling it satellite operators' attempt to block their efforts to "simplify

and modernize state and local tax systems."

"In 44 states and D.C. today, multichannel video

customers today face anything but an 'economically neutral' choice:

all other multichannel video customers (traditional cable, Verizon FIOS,

U-Verse) pay significantly more in taxes than DBS customers because the

DBS industry benefits from the real loophole in the 1996 Telecommunications

Act, the one that preempts any local taxation of the DBS industry.

This gaping loophole has allowed DirecTV and DISH

- the second and third largest multichannel video providers with a

combined 34 million customers - with a significant competitive advantage which they

seek to set in stone through federal preemptive legislation.

But DISH and DirecTV made

their own loophole arguments in praising the bill.

"State lawmakers who are sponsoring discriminatory tax

bills have accepted a specious argument that asserts that the franchise fees

cable companies pay to local governments for the use of public rights-of-way

are really taxes, and that state taxes on satellite television are necessary to

achieve 'tax parity,' the companies said. "But the 1996

Telecommunication Act recognized that franchise fees are a cost inherent to the

cable industry's business model and that they do not apply to the satellite

television industry because it does not use public rights of way.

Consequently, Congress prohibited the imposition of franchise fees on satellite

television. However, the 1996 Act left one loophole, which cable has

exploited: It did not specifically prohibit states from imposing discriminatory

taxes on satellite television to "make up for" the fact that satellite TV

companies don't pay fees for rights-of-way which they do not use."

NCTA says the satellite operators are simply

trying to "lock in" their tax advantage by preempting legislatures.