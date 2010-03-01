Satcasters Heed Hill Plea: Distant Signals Still Sent

DirecTV and the National Programming

Service were still delivering distant affiliate TV station signals to their

customers Monday (March 1) although, technically, they no longer had the

statutory authority to do so.

That came after top members of the

Judiciary Committees in both the House and Senate sent letters asking them to

continue delivering those signals to their subscribers. Congress failed to pass

a bill either reauthorizing the distant signal license or extending the old

license, which expired at midnight on Feb. 28. The legislators promised that in

whatever legislation they passed there would be a clause making it retroactive

to Feb. 28.

DirecTV spokesman Robert Mercer

confirmed that the company was continuing to deliver signals to 1.7 million

customers, citing the legislators' promise.

A spokesman for National Programming

Service was not available for comment, but operators at its customer service

center said it was continuing to deliver its distant station signals from New York, San Francisco, Chicago and L.A.

DISH is not allowed to deliver its own

distant signals stemming from a court ruling on its ability, or lack thereof,

to properly identify who qualified to receive those signals, which can only be

delivered to subscribers who cannot receive a viewable signal of their local

affiliate. The bill whose hold-up prompted the letter last week includes a

path to distant-signal delivery for DISH. The hold-up was related, in part, to

some Republican concern about letting DISH back in that business. The bill as

most recently constituted contains some tougher conditions on DISH--including

the amount of the fine if they fail to deliver local signals in the last couple

dozen or so markets, which was the quid pro quo for being allowed back into the

distant-signal business.

As part of a package of extensions of

deadlines for things like health and unemployment insurance, the House last

week passed by unanimous consent (UC) a bill extending the current

satellite license to March 28. But the Senate failed to follow suit after the

package of extensions got caught up in a tussle between Senate Majority Leader

Harry Reid (D-Nev.) and at least one Republican Senator [Jim Bunning (R-Ky.)]

over the insurance and unemployment provisions' impact on the deficit. One

Senator can obviously stymie a UC vote, which is a way to fast-track a bill so

long as nobody opposes it.

There could also be some deficit

problem with the planned five-year renewal of the satellite license according

to a Republican source who said there were accounting issues related to pay-go,

the new directive that Congress must cut wherever they spend. A 10-year renewal

was offered up by some Senate Republicans to deal with that accounting issue.

The Senate does not return until

Tuesday (March 2), but some movement is expected on a satellite bill, or at

least another extension, this week.