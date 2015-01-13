Sandler's Happy Madison Signs New Deal With Sony
Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions has signed a new overall television deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment.
The new deal — Happy Madison had a preexisting deal with the studio covering shows such as Rules of Engagement — will cover eight new comedy series projects.
In October, Happy Madison signed a deal with Netflix to create four feature films starring Sandler for the digital streaming service.
