Sanders Won't Condemn CNN Rally Shout-down

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to condemn or criticize Trump supporters at a rally Tuesday (July 31) who chanted "CNN Sucks" as CNN's Jim Acosta was trying to do a stand-up for the network.

That came in the daily news conference Wednesday (Aug. 1) with the White House press corps.

Sanders said the Administration supports both freedom of the press and of speech, which go hand in hand.

The President Wednesday retweeted, without comment, his son Eric Trump's tweet of a video clip of the shout-down.

The President has not made any secret of the fact he shares those supporters view of the news network, calling it fake news and among the enemies of the people.

