Sanders Signals TV Ad Buys

TV Stations in New Hampshire should get ready for some more political spot buys.

That is according to Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is giving Hillary Clinton a run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Sanders said that Clinton has spent millions on TV time in those crucial primary/caucus states.

By contrast he said he had not spent a dime on TV time, then added, that "will change."

For example, a check of the online political file of Hillary Clinton for WMUR-TV Manchester, N.H., shows that the Clinton campaign has 84 records of ad buys while there is none for Sanders. The most recent Clinton campaign buy (Oct. 26) was for over $103,000.