Sanders Reiterates Opposition To Comcast/NBCU
Comcast/NBCU deal critic and Independent Senator
Bernie Sanders of Vermont sent letters to the FCC and Justice Tuesday asking
them to block the Comcast/NBCU deal.
Sanders says the meld would "drive up cable
television prices and stifle the free flow of information."
He has been on the record against the deal for some time, saying it
would not be in the public interest. His office said Tuesday that more than
2,300 people have raised their own objections via an online form on his Web
site,
and made a similar call of "no deal" last month.
