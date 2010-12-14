Sanders Reiterates Opposition To Comcast/NBCU

Comcast/NBCU deal critic and Independent Senator

Bernie Sanders of Vermont sent letters to the FCC and Justice Tuesday asking

them to block the Comcast/NBCU deal.

Sanders says the meld would "drive up cable

television prices and stifle the free flow of information."

He has been on the record against the deal for some time, saying it

would not be in the public interest. His office said Tuesday that more than

2,300 people have raised their own objections via an online form on his Web

site,

and made a similar call of "no deal" last month.