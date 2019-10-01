Sanders Buying $1.3M TV Time in Iowa

The campaign of Bernie Sanders has finally opened up its coffers when it comes to TV.

Sanders released his first paid TV ad of the 2020 presidential campaign Tuesday (Oct. 1) and the campaign said it would be spending $1.3 million on TV buys in Iowa, home of the important Iowa Caucus, for the spot.

The ad, entitled Fight for Us and which was produced in-house, will include a mix of 30's and 60's and begin running Oct. 3 for an initial two-week flight.

Some estimates have total campaign spending on the 2020 race approaching $10 billion.