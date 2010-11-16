Sanders Asks FCC To Block Comcast/NBCU Merger

More Comcast/NBCU Coverage

Comcast/NBCU deal critic Sen. Bernie Sanders

(I-Vt.) wrote the FCC commissioners Tuesday

telling them they should nix the proposed deal and that it would not be in the

public interest "no matter how many conditions were attached."

Essentially his opposition boiled down to allowing

another big media company to get bigger, particularly given evolving

distribution models that the new company could exert control over. "The sale

of NBCU to Comcast would create an enormously powerful, vertically

integrated media conglomerate, causing irreparable damage to the American media

landscape... We do not need another conglomerate with control over the

production and distribution of sports news and entertainment."

Sanders cited the American Cable Association's

study from former FCC economist William Rogerson that the deal couldcost consumers an additional $2.4 billion--Comcast has called the study flawed

and said in a response at the FCC Monday that it was misleading and should be

given "no weight."

Sanders took that figure and ran with it, saying

that he thought it would be an obvious conclusion that the public interest

would not be serviced by "a regressive wealth transfer of $2.4 billion

from ordinary citizens to what would be one of the largest

corporate entities in the United States."

Sanders said that if the deal were approved,

Comcast would have the incentive to favor NBCU over other content

companies in its carriage negotiations. Comcast has pointed out that there are

program access rules that prevent favoring co-owned cable content.

Comcast has also agreed to apply those rules to

its retransmission consent negotiations for NBC and co-owned Telemundo

stations.

"The overwhelming record in support of the Comcast NBCU transaction

show the significant public interest benefits that it will deliver, including

more independent programming choices, more opportunities for ownership

diversity, more local public affairs programming, more viewing options for

families and children, and accelerating the ‘anytime, anywhere' video future

consumers want," said Sena Fitzmaurice, VP of government communications at Comcast, in

response to the Sanders letter. "The FCC has heard support from over 400

elected officials from coast to coast, along with countless community

organizations and groups representing diverse communities. Various

analyses provided by Dr. Rogerson on behalf of ACA, the interest group cited by

Sen. Sanders, and a handful of other opponents of the transaction have been

thoroughly rebutted. With regard to transition and integration planning, this

is common, proper, and expected in a transaction of this type. At every step of

the way, this process has been supervised by counsel to ensure faithful

adherence to the rules, and that will continue."

Sanders' letter comes as the FCC and Justice are widely believed to be

wrapping up their reviews of the deal. The FCC's informal shot clock for reviewing

the merger runs out next week.