Saluting Stevens

Praise for the late Senator Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) continued to

flow in Tuesday and again Wednesday from industry groups and others. Stevens

died in the crash of a private plane owned by Alaskan telecommunications

company GCI.

"Senator Stevens was a life-long champion of the power of

communications and a critical force in ensuring that all Americans,

particularly those in Alaska, benefit from the technological opportunities of

our digital age," said FCC Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker.

"I was shocked and saddened to learn about the plane crash that

took the life of Senator Ted Stevens and other passengers in Dillingham,

Alaska," Commissioner Michael Copps said. "Senator Stevens and I

enjoyed a friendship of many years, first meeting shortly after I began working

in the U.S. Senate in 1970. He and my former boss, Senator Fritz Hollings,

enjoyed a wonderfully close and lively friendship through the years, and I will

always treasure memories of that relationship. 'Colorful' doesn't even begin to

describe it. After I joined

the FCC in 2001, I got to know Senator (and Chairman) Stevens better, and I

valued his friendship and counsel immensely. His oversight of the Commission was

always fair, he made himself available for discussions, and his legendary

candor was always in evidence. I saw him just a few weeks ago and was happy to find

him looking so well and feeling so happy and relaxed. We have lost a hero in

war, a patriot in the Senate, and someone I was proud to know."

Stevens was still a presence in Washington. In fact, one of his

last communications-related appearances came just last month at a farewell

party for top Disney lobbyist Preston Padden at the Motion Picture Association

of America, according to a communications attorney in attendance.

"Although I never had the privilege of working with Senator

Stevens, I applaud him for his renowned leadership on universal service

policies and his ardent support of public radio and television

broadcasting," said Commissioner Mignon Clyburn. "I also want to

express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the others who lost

their lives in this tragic accident."

The Consumer Electronics Association of America hailed Stevens as

"a fighter pilot in WWII, as the champion of Alaskan statehood and as an

advocate for innovation, free enterprise and entrepreneurship," calling

him "a true force of nature."

"I wish to recognize Sen. Stevens for always being a good

friend to the independent cable community and who will be remembered for his

willingness to look out for small business as tenaciously as he did his beloved

Alaska homefront," said American Cable Association President Matt Polka. ACA

was also in mourning for a GCI executive and her daughter, who also died in the

crash.

""Our prayers at ACA go out to the entire GCI family on the loss of

longtime senior vice president Dana Tindall and her daughter [Corey] and for

all the loss from this terrible accident," said Polka.