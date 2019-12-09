Salguero Joins FCC as Chief Information Officer

FCC chair Ajit Pai said Monday (Dec. 9) that Francisco Salguero has joined the commission as chief information officer (CIO).

Salguero has been deputy chief information officer at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Salguero takes the reins from John Skudlarek who had been acting CIO following the departure of Christine Calvosa in May.

The FCC CIO post has been a more high-profile one than at most government agencies given issues with the commission's electronic comment system related to the net neutrality ruling.