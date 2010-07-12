Sale of the Century

There has been much talk—

brash and angry in some

circles, conciliatory and defensive

in others—about the

FCC’s coming spectrum payout

plans. But the time to

plan a strategy for action, as

they say in battle anthems,

is nigh.

Not long ago, one broadcast lobbyist said

the FCC’s proposal to pay some broadcasters to

turn over all or part of their spectrum to wireless

broadband was reminiscent of the Bataan

Death March. The rhetoric has softened in the

past couple of months, but when voluntary push comes to shove, will this be a tug of war

or a welcome relief? The answer is undoubtedly

a bit of both, and will depend upon who makes

the decisions for each bit of spectrum and

whether those parties are interested in shortterm

gains or longer-term profits. Either way,

the action will remake the way broadcast signals

are delivered throughout the country.

“The basic rule in Washington is that everyone

must be allowed to keep what they have,”

says Blair Levin, the former FCC broadband

czar, about the challenge of getting spectrum

back from broadcasters and others.

But broadcasters likely won’t be able to keep

it all. There has even been renewed pressure

from the White House, which signaled two

weeks ago that the Department of Defense and

other agencies will need to look in earnest for

precious MHz to give up in the effort to meet

the coming wireless broadband demand.

Meanwhile, the National Association of

Broadcasters continues to make a case for why

broadcasters need spectrum to maintain current

picture quality and for mobile DTV in the nottoo-

distant future. Broadcasters already turned

over more than a quarter of their allocation as

part of the digital transition, they point out,

and would have to give up more than a third

of what is left (120 of 294 MHz), according to

the NAB.

The FCC and the White House have said

that participation in the spectrum auction will

remain voluntary. There would, however, be

mandatory moves of broadcasters as the FCC

frees up swaths of spectrum. But it will stay

voluntary—provided the FCC gets the total it

feels it needs.

Cash boost for some?

Broadcasters with the right vested interest could

benefit from the FCC’s payout, as long as the

price is right. And since the government will

potentially pay out billions of dollars to an industry

in which many are still struggling, there

is some upside, according to Levin.

“Right now, there are some broadcast stations

that, as an ongoing matter, are worth less than

the value of their spectrum,” he says. “What

if there are developments that devalue some

broadcast licensees even more, such as multichannel

video providers developing ways of

having more effective, targeted ads; a court

overturning must-carry; or a new set-top box

that makes the multi-channel video offering

even more attractive?”

The Supreme Court chose not to hear the

latest must-carry challenge, and broadcasters

argue that they have ways of making their service

more attractive. But those are generally the

ones that require using the spectrum the FCC

wants back.

The commission, however, is not targeting

stronger, long-term players in major markets.

Instead, it will be looking at lower-ranked stations

or struggling independents. For those, the

offer may be worth it.

“For a broadcaster in a larger market that has

a station that is not profitable and wants to exit

the business, [the FCC proposal] could be very

interesting,” says Robin Flynn, a senior analyst

with SNL Kagan. “The FCC has been pretty

clear that it won’t be [getting spectrum from] a

major network with a profitable station. So, an

independent or a religious broadcaster might be

one that is interested in the plan.”

Nexstar President Perry Sook says he doesn’t

think it is a “compelling value proposition” for

most commercial broadcasters, but that “there

may be other folks with licenses and spectrum

for whom it would make sense.” Sook says he

has run the numbers on his stations and figures

that if each of his 34 stations were to turn in

half of its spectrum (3MHz), he would get about

$30 million. “That is less than 10% of our revenue.

It is a one-time shot, and then you have

lost all the option value of potential commercial development.” He likens it to getting enough to

pay off only a fraction of debt, “and you have

basically given someone else the right to drill

on your land.”

Flynn says that from an industry perspective,

it makes sense to push back against giving up

spectrum, particularly if the proposal is a reflection

of the government’s long-term view of the

future of broadcasting. But from an “individual

perspective,” she points out, the struggling,

“debtor-in-possession” stations will be looking

at it from a different perspective, which is

whether the FCC’s price makes sense. “For a

financial player, that is really what they are in

the business of doing, monetizing assets.”

While there would be benefit for struggling

stations looking to cash out, might not there

also be a value to stations faced with less inmarket

competition? “You could say to the extent

that there is less spectrum, what there is

becomes more valuable,” Flynn says. “And to

the extent that there are any fewer ad avails that

are sold in larger markets, maybe the ones that

are left are in more demand.”

“That is the way the FCC still looks at the

world,” Sook adds, “that our only competitors

are the other over-the-air commercial TV stations.

We all compete with the same satellite

choices, cable choices and Internet choices.

On the margin it could be slightly beneficial,

but I don’t think it changes the competitive

equation.”

Lynn Claudy, the NAB’s senior VP of science

and technology, recognizes the lure of the money.

“For those that voluntarily want to get out of

the broadcasting business, receiving a payout

as a result of spectrum auctions doesn’t seem

inherently a bad thing, as long as it’s voluntary,”

he says. “But we just don’t have a lot of evidence

that a lot of broadcasters want to stop being

broadcasters.”

And to Sook’s point of mining the potential

value of broadcasting, Claudy suggests broadcasting still has a lot of value beyond what it can

fetch at auction: “It is a viable standalone service

with universal reach, and the only media service

that isn’t subscription-based.”

Claudy also says that if a large number of

broadcasters took the buyout, or had to share

channels, “the diversity and strength of the

overall broadcast service will be weakened.

Broadcasting will not be as compelling an overall

standalone service offering if there are fewer

services available to viewers…That would truly

be a value gap.”

Lonna Thompson, interim CEO of the Association

of Public Television Stations, is not looking

to give up any spectrum. “There are just not

enough concrete details about where that [spectrum

reclamation plan] is going,” she says. “Our

stations are using their spectrum and using it

well for a lot of services.” While Thompson

says she is open to talking and to innovation,

“It can’t be at the expense of the public services

we provide.” She made that point in meetings

with FCC staffers last week.

Minority rules

There would be some irony if the groups that

would most benefit from getting cash out of

their stations by reducing or eliminating their

current or potential future service are religious

or minority broadcasters whose diverse voices

the FCC wants to promote. Ruth Milkman,

chief of the FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications

Bureau, says the hope is that “with the channelsharing

paradigm, it might be a way for smaller

stations to get an infusion of money that would

allow them to continue to operate if that is what

they want to do.”

David Honig, executive director of the Minority

Media and Telecommunications Council,

doesn’t quite see it that way. “A good case

can be made that this voluntary option helps

provide a way for small broadcasters, including

minority broadcasters,” he says, “to have access

to capital, monetize an asset that they may not

have a good use for, and be able to afford to use

those resources to provide better service with

the assets that they retain, and at the same time

providing spectrum that is going to be needed

in enormous quantities.”

Broadcasters will still have some time to figure

out whether they want to participate. The FCC

will need authority from Congress if it wants

to share auction proceeds with broadcasters.

Chances for getting that through the legislature

this year are slim, which would push any rulemaking

on an auction into next year at the earliest.

But as broadcasters know, “nigh” becomes

“now” in the blink of an electronic eye.