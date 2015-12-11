SAG Holiday Auction Ends Dec. 13

The Screen Actors Guild's annual holiday online auction to benefit children's literacy and performer medical assistance ends Sunday night (Dec. 13), and there were still some bargains to be had at press time.

A cast-signed copy of the Breaking Bad pilot script was at only $52.50 at press time, while a copy of the script of Game of Thrones episode 7, season 3 ("The Bear and the Maiden Fair"), signed by George R.R. Martin, was at an affordable $76.

The bid for four "VIP" tickets to a taping of Conan would only set the top bidder back $58.

Then there is the Mad Men cast-signed season six DVD set at $162.50, and fans of Glee could still get a signed copy of Lea Michele's "You First: Journal Your Way to Your Best Life" for only $8.50.

Among other auction items up for grabs are: a VIP package of two tickets to its SAG Awards ceremony and gala Jan. 30, 2016 and premiere tickets to FX’s The Americans.