SAG Awards Rescheduled to March 14

The SAG Awards is the latest event to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the live show now scheduled for March 14, 2021, SAG Awards executive producer Kathy Connell announced Friday.

The event, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 24, will also change the eligibility period for motion pictures, primetime television, cable and new media programs by two months. Content debuting from Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021 are now eligible, according to SAG.

Nominations for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced on Feb. 4, said SAG.

The move comes as other major awards shows have also changed its previously announced January dates due to the pandemic, including the Golden Globes Awards, which will now take place Feb. 28, and the Critics Choice Awards, which has been rescheduled for March 7.