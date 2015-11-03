SAG-AFTRA Remembers Late Fred Thompson
SAG-AFTRA President Ken Howard Tuesday (Nov. 3) saluted the late Fred Thompson, who was a member of both unions.
Thompson, 73, who died of lymphoma Nov. 3, was a Republican senator from Tennessee and presidential candidate, as well as co-star of NBC's Law & Order (DA Arthur Branch) and a film actor (Hunt for Red October, Die Hard II).
“Fred made an impact in so many of lives, both in politics and the arts,” said Howard in a statement. "A politician on the screen and in real life, Fred had a drive that led him to succeed in whatever path he chose. While Fred is now gone, his legacy lives on.”
"Fred was not only brilliant and talented, he was also a nice and humble man who was never to busy to listen and offer a kind word," said Nashville Local president Michael Montgomery. "He was deeply involved in the acting community and more so in the community at large..."
