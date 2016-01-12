SAG-AFTRA Members Challenge Droga5 Pay, Benefits

According to SAG-AFTRA, some of its members went to the New York offices of digital ad producer Droga5 to make the point in person that they think the company does not pay a fair wage or benefits to its performers.

They came armed with a petition--SAG-AFTRA said there were 8,000 signatures--but said Droga5 representatives did not accept it.

"Today’s action shows Droga5 we’re not going away quietly and reminds them that treating hard-working performers in an equitable fashion and allowing them to earn a middle-class living is the right thing to do," said New York local president Mike Hodge in a statement.

"Droga5 remains a non-signatory to the SAG commercials contract, enabling us to engage in non-union shoots when it is deemed appropriate," a spokesperson for Droga5 said in advance of theSAG-AFTRA visit. "However, when managing SAG productions, we always use SAG performers, which include any commercials for SAG-signatory clients or featuring any SAG celebrity talent. In those instances, we abide by SAG rules and pay SAG wages across the board. We do not engage SAG performers in non-union productions."