SAG-AFTRA Board Approves Network Contract

The SAG-AFTRA National Board has approved the tentative Network Television Code agreement with the Big Four broadcast networks—ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

By a vote of 93% in favor, the board voted to send the new contract to the union members for ratification, which should happen within the week.

The tentative agreement was struck Nov. 14 and runs until June 30, 2018. The new contract unifies the legacy TV contracts with the merged union.

The code includes all TV programming except scripted prime time, which includes first-run syndicated dramas, morning news, talk shows, soaps, reality, contests, sports and promos. The slate covered generates some $200 million annually in earnings for SAG-AFTRA members.

Among the highlights, according to SAG-AFTRA, are: