Safety Groups Cite bin Laden Death In Emergency Net Push

Public safety groups are using the death of Osama bin Laden

as a peg for their push for legislation that would create a nationwide

interoperable public safety network funded with money from incentive auctions

of broadcast spectrum.

The bills they are pushing for are S. 28, sponsored by Sen.

Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, and H.R.

607, sponsored by Peter King (R-NY), chair of the House Committee on Homeland

Security.

"The thousands of men and women of public safety

nationwide applaud the bi-partisan, long-term effort of the Obama and Bush

Administrations for the capture and execution of al Qaeda lead terrorist Osama

bin Laden," the alliance said in a statement.

The administration has recognized that bin Laden's death

could prompt a backlash among his terrorist followers, and the alliance

seconded that in calling for action. They cited language from the March testimony of 9/11 Commission co-chairsThomas Kean and Lee Hamilton in which they said: "We must not approach these urgent

matters at a leisurely pace. We don't know when the next attack or disaster

will strike. Further delay is intolerable."

The FCC has tried to auction spectrum reclaimed in

the DTV transition for a public-private partnership to create an

interoperable emergency broadband network, but failed to draw a minimum bid.

Current law requires that spectrum to be auctioned, but King and Rockefeller

and the Public Safety Alliance want to change the law to allow it to be

allocated, with the funding to build and maintain it coming from incentive

auctions of broadcast spectrum as part of the reclamation of that spectrum for

wireless broadband.

The White House has weighed in favor of allocating the

spectrum to a public safety network and to use $7 billion of the auction

proceeds to fund that network.

Also arguing for action is the upcoming 10-year

anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and how it might look if Congress had taken no

action on one of the recommendations of the 9/11 Commission, which was the

creation of the network.

Broadcasters are concerned about how voluntary spectrum

reclamation is going to be, but certainly want the FCC to get the authority to

compensate them for whatever take-back there is.

"The unimplemented recommendations of the 9/11 Commission are no less important with Osama bin Laden dead than they were with him alive," King told B&C in an e-mail Monday. "In fact, they may well be more vital. Al Qaeda and its affiliates continue to plot attacks against our homeland. It is still vitally important that we reallocate the D Block to public safety so that our first responders can establish a national interoperable public safety wireless broadband network, which is exactly what they have been advocating for years."