Ruth Todd Named EVP/Chief Content Officer at Bonneville

Bonneville International has named Ruth Todd as its executive VP and chief content officer. Todd was an anchor at KSL Salt Lake City, which is part of Bonneville. Todd also worked at KTVK Phoenix, WJLA Washington and WUSA Washington, and taught journalism at BYU. She has also been a spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Most recently, Todd was chief reputation officer and senior VP of global public affairs at beauty and wellness company Nu Skin.

Based in Salt Lake City, Bonneville is a subsidiary of Deseret Management Corporation, an arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Todd will oversee the content vision and execution across Bonneville International’s portfolio of radio and television stations, podcasts and digital platforms. KSL is Bonneville's lone TV station.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ruth back to Bonneville,” said Tanya Vea, president and COO of Bonneville International. “Ruth’s exceptional talent and experience make her the ideal leader to guide our content strategy into the future. Her expertise will be instrumental in leading our continued success and delivering high-quality content across our platforms.”

Vea is succeeding Darrell Brown atop Bonneville, as Brown retires this summer.

“Bonneville is a company known for being a trusted source through its commitment to excellence and delivering content that matters. I look forward to returning home and working alongside the talented team to create meaningful experiences and engage audiences across multiple platforms,” said Todd. “Together, we will continue to build on the strong foundation and innovate in the ever-evolving media landscape.”