Russian Media Exec's Death Ruled Accidental

The Department of Justice and Washington, D.C., police have closed the investigation into the death of Russian TV and ad executive and former press minister Mikhail Lesin, ruling it an accident.

They have concluded that Lesin's death by "blunt force trauma" in the DuPont Circle Hotel sometime between Nov. 4 and 5, 2015, was from injuries stemming from "acute ethanol intoxication."

The cause had been "undetermined" and the investigation launched after he was found with blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso, and upper and lower extremities.

But the conclusion after review of video footage and "new evidence," said Justice in closing the case, was that those were all induced by falls after "excessive consumption of alcohol" and that he was alone in his room at the time.