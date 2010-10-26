Rush: FCC Should Approve Comcast/NBCU This Year

Add Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) to the list of

legislators who have asked the FCC to approve the Comcast/NBCU deal.

In a letter to all five commissioners, Rush said that the deal should be

approved before the end of the year so the public can

"reap the benefits without delay."

He did not ask for any conditions on the deal,

according to a copy of the letter.

Rush cited Comcast's diversity commitments to

ownership, programming, procurement, employment and more as argument

for that public benefit, particularly for minority business owners who will get

to control 10 new cable channels over the next eight years

and the more immediate opportunity to own an Los Angeles TV station.

Comcast is divesting the station and has pledged

to seek a minority buyer.

He also cited pledges to make more diverse on

demand content available and to put $20 million into a venture capital

fund. Rush's shout-out came at about the same time that Rep. Maxine Waters was

taking aim at those diversity pledges, suggesting they were

insufficient and asking the FCC to "closely examine" the commitments,

and consider adding others, like requiring the sublease of broadcast channels

to diverse entities.

"Beyond the core issue of media

diversity," Rush wrote, "the parties have committed to take

significant steps to enhance their workplace recruitment, career development,

and supplier diversity practices. Some of the beneficiaries of these

commitments will include minority banks, minority law firms, and minority

suppliers of various goods and services." Rush said those commitments

"should be welcomed and must be acknowledged."

Rush took the opportunity to take a shot (though

not by name) at former FCC Chairman Kevin Martin, currently a

partner at law firm Patton Boggs, who is representing opponents of the merger.

"I am aware that a former chairman of the commission, who

during his leadership of the agency did virtually nothing to advance minority

ownership opportunities in media or to diversity media voices and content, is

currently organizing opposition to the proposed

transaction," said Rush. He also said the FCC should view that former

chairman's intentions as "highly suspect and lacking in credibility."

Martin did propose a number of diversity initiatives during his tenure,

including suggesting channel sub-leasing to minorities with the same must-carry

rights and programming obligations as broadcasters. The FCC chairman called the

effort a chance to increase the diversity of voices while overcoming the

barriers to entry of buying or building a station. But critics includingRainbow/PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson called it a "poor consolation

prize."