Rural Telcos Seek More Time to Vet Comcast/NBCU Filing

A

rural telco coalition has joined the American Cable Association and others in

asking the FCC for more time to respond to Comcast's June 21, 599-page response

to petitions to deny its joint venture with NBCU.

In

a filing at the FCC, the Fair Access to Content & Telecommunications

Coalition (FACT), the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association and

the Western Telecommunications Alliance all echoed ACA in asking for a two-week

extension of the Aug. 5 deadline for responding to Comcast's filing.

"The

member organizations of FACT, NTCA and WTA are all rural non-profit

organizations, which do not have the personnel or the resources of the

Applicants to adequately and fairly examine, analyze, and comment on the nearly

600-page pleading of the Applicants within the designated pleading

timeframe," they said.

ACA,

which also represents rural telcos/cable operators, last week asked for theextension, saying the filing

was too massive to be digested in the less than two weeks between its filing

and the comment deadline.

The

FACT coalition comprises the National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative, the

Organization for the Promotion and Advancement of Small Telecommunications

Companies, and the Rural Independent Competitive Alliance.