Rural Legislators Seek FCC Protection of LPTV, Translators

Almost five dozen legislators (a total of 57) representing

"rural and mountainous" areas of the country have written acting FCC chair

Mignon Clyburn saying the FCC needs to tell them how the upcoming incentive

auctions are going to impact those who rely on low-power TV stations and

translators.

And they want an answer "before the FCC proceeds with

any plans that could adversely affect our constituents in rural America."

The signatories, which included the chair and ranking member

of the House Agriculture Committee, were almost evenly divided between

Republicans and Democrats, but united in their concern for rural constituents,

who rely on translators -- which extend TV station signals to hard-to-reach

areas, and low-power stations that provide niche service to rural areas.

"[W]e encourage the FCC to do all it can to ensure

viewers do not lose access to important broadcast programming through rural

translators and low power television stations," the legislators said. They

want an answer by July 31.

The National Association of Broadcasters, which

provided a copy of the letter, agreed. "Rural broadcasters often provide

the only lifeline to local news, weather and emergency information for millions

of Americans in isolated communities," said NAB president Gordon Smith.

"NAB applauds lawmakers for their support and recognition of the enduring

value of broadcast television to rural areas."