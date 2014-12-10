Rudolph Prompts No Red-Faced Content Critics

The Parents Television Council expressed Tuesday its hope that CBS would not promote its adult-targeted shows, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (10 p.m.) or NCIS ( 9 p.m.) during the 8 p.m. airing of perennial kids favorite, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

CBS had no comment Tuesday on what its promo plans were, but PTC need not have worried.

Rudolph was not only free of promos for the shows that followed it, but rather than a hard cut to the next show, there were at least a couple of ads between between it and NCIS, including an ad for holiday ham showing a festive family table straight out of a Norman Rockwell painting.

PTC was pleased. "They did well," said a spokesperson for the group. The Council's social media arm also tweeted the following: "Kudos to @CBS for keeping the promos during #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer family-friendly last night."

PTC was not happy last month with ABC's transition from a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special to a sex scene in Scandal.