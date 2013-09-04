Rubio Slams Healthcare Ad Buy

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is raising a ruckus over a planned multi-million dollar government ad buy.

In a letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Rubio called on the department to cancel an upcoming ad buy to promote ObamaCare (the Affordable Healthcare Act).

"It has been brought to my attention that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), intends to spend $8.7 million of taxpayer funds to promote ObamaCare through advertising across the country in coming months," Rubio wrote. "This blatant misuse of federal dollars to promote a fundamentally flawed law is extremely concerning, especially considering the extensive unknowns surrounding the coming launch and implementation of ObamaCare."

Rubio, a big opponent of the President's healthcare law, said the use of tax dollars for that campaign was a "blatant misuse" of federal dollars.

A DHHS spokesperson had not returned a call and e-mail for comment at press time.