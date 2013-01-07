Rubio to Keynote Free State Foundation Summit

Senate Communications Subcommittee member Marco Rubio

(R-Fla.), who has been mentioned as a possible presidential or vice

presidential candidate, will be the keynote speaker for the Free State

Foundation's telecom policy conference.

Rubio will speak March 21 at the National Press Club in

Washington.

The theme of this year's conference is "Completing the

Transition to a Digital World: How to Finish the Job and Why It Matters."

Rubio served in the Florida House of Representatives before

being elected to the Senate in 2010. His committee assignments also include foreign

relations; intelligence and small business and entrepreneurship.

Rubio spoke out against efforts by China, Russia and others

to expand UN telecom treaty at an ITU conference in Dubai last month into

Internet governance -- the U.S. ultimately refused to sign the new treaty in

protest -- and has said there remains work to do in this country and elsewhere

"to show some of our allies and other developing countries how freedom and

multistakeholder governance have enabled the Internet to thrive."