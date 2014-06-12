Rubio Introduces Wireless Innovation Act

As promised, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has introduced his Wireless Innovation Act, the first of several bills to increase access to spectrum and boost wireless broadband.

"[W]e must ensure that the federal government uses its spectrum in an efficient and responsible manner, and we must free up additional spectrum for commercial use," said Rubio Thursday (June 12). He had signaled the bills in a speech outlining his comprehensive broadband plan. Rubio is a member of the Senate Communications Subcommittee.

“This legislation accomplishes both goals by directing NTIA to reallocate federal spectrum for commercial use," said Rubio. "The Wireless Innovation Act will also provide transparency on the use and value of federal spectrum and inform the public on how federal entities use a scarce public resource. Passing the Wireless Innovation Act will grow our economy and ensure that consumers continue to enjoy the benefits of wireless technology.”

“T-Mobile applauds the introduction of legislation by Senator Marco Rubio to make more spectrum available for wireless broadband services," the company said in a statement. "His leadership on this matter will benefit consumers and encourage investment and innovation in our growing mobile economy.”

“Sprint appreciates Senator Rubio’s effort to free up more spectrum," that company responded. "We look forward to working with the Senator as this legislation advances to ensure the wireless industry maintains its role as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth.”