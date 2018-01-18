RTDNF Names First Amendment Award Winners

The Radio-Television Digital News Foundation has named its 2018 First Amendment Award winners at a time when journalists are under siege from the President.



“We are experiencing an unprecedented number of attacks to our integrity and role in society,” says Dan Shelley, executive director of RTDNA/RTDNF, adding: “Showcasing and celebrating responsible journalism matters more than ever."

The awards will be given out March 8 at a dinner in Washington, where the current assault on journalists from the White House will likely get plenty of attention in the acceptance speeches. The pair have been a target of the President, but RTDNF says its awards "are shining a light on individuals and news organizations who seek and report the truth ethically and responsibly.”

NBC's Meet the Press, moderated by NBC Political News Director Chuck Todd, will get the First Amendment Award for "outstanding individual or organization."

Jot Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, of MSNBC's Morning Joe, will receive the Leonard Zeidenberg First Amendment Award, which goes to a journalist or news executive who has made a "major contribution to the protection of First Amendment freedoms." The award is named for the late B&C senior correspondent.

David Rhodes, president of CBS News, will receive the First Amendment Service Award for those in a primarily off-air or management capacity.

Gretchen Carlson, the famously former Fox News anchor, gets the First Amendment Leadership Award for significant contributions to freedom of the press.

Robin Roberts, co-anchor of Good Morning America, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.



