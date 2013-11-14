RTDNF Names First Amendment Award Winners

The Radio Television Digital News Foundation has named its First Amendment award winners and Lester Holt of NBC is this year's Leonard Zeidenberg Award winner, named for the late B&C senior Washington correspondent.

The award goes to a journalist or news executive who has made a "major contribution to the protection of First Amendment freedoms."

RTDNF's Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Bill Plante, CBS News White House correspondent.

Holt and Plante were among five winners who will be saluted at RTDNF's annual awards dinner March 12 in Washington for their contributions to protecting speech.

Other winners were David Lougee, president of Gannett's broadcasting division, who will receive the Leadership Award, which goes to a business or government leader; Robin Sproul, VP and Washington bureau chief for ABC News, who will get the Service Award for those in an off-air, management role; The Associated Press gets the First Amendment Award for "an outstanding individual or organization which champions the First Amendment and press freedoms."