RTDNA Seeks Kaleidoscope Nominations

Nominations are now being accepted for the Radio Television Digital News Association's Kaleidoscope awards.

The awards honor are given out annually for "outstanding coverage of diverse communities."

Specifically, the association is looking for "stories or series [TV, radio or online] demonstrating excellence in covering issues of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity," but nothing over 60 minutes long, or it will be disqualified.

Work product from stations, networks, syndication, online news organizations and other program services are eligible. They don't have to be members of RTDNA, though members get a price break on the entry fee, which varies by service and market size.

The winners will be recognized at the Excellence in Journalism Conference Sept. 5-7 in San Antonio--winning includes free conference registration.

For those updating their calendars, the deadline is May 3.