RTDNA Musters the Troops For Shield Law

The Radio-Television Digital News Association is calling on its

members to contact their legislators to push for passage of a federal shield

law.

After much negotiation with Republicans and the Obama

administration, bill backers secured passage of the Free Flow of Information

Act in the House and the Senate Judiciary Committee, but it has yet to get a

vote in the Senate and time is flying.

The bill protects journalists and their sources from prosecutorial

overreach, and would be a federal protection mirroring laws or legal precedent

in virtually every state.

"The federal shield law would protect journalists from having

to reveal their confidential sources and documents, and would ensure that

information vital to an informed citizenry will not be silenced or otherwise

withheld because of the threat of federal prosecution or subpoena,"

said RTDNA in a call to members Wednesday.

"Essentially, the shield law would prohibit prosecutors from forcing a

journalist to reveal a source when a court determines that the need for the

source's identity is outweighed by the public's interest in the free flow of

information."

RTDNA says the time to act is now if the bill is to be passed

before the close of this session. It lists key senators and asks members to

contact them "today" (July 28) and ask them to vote for cloture on

the bill, which would end debate and allow it to be brought to the floor. That

would take 60 votes, rather than a simple majority.

In addition, it wants members to write editorials, send letters

and get face time with Congress folk over the August recess.

Among the suggested talking points: 1) The bill is supported by

over 70 media companies; the law would provide "robust protection"

for national security (one of the Obama administration's concerns about the

bill); 2) "The bill contains extremely broad exceptions when the

government seeks information that could thwart a terrorist attack or otherwise

prevent harm to national security," RTDNA says; 3) "Republicans

and Democrats alike recognize the importance of a vibrant, free press in our

democratic society."

Journalist

groups have been trying for decades to get a shield law through Congress, but

this was thought to have been the best chance yet of finally pushing it over

the finish line.