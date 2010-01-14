RTDNA Disappointed in Supreme Court's Ban on Broadcast of Prop 8 Online

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) said

Thursday it was disappointed that the Supreme Court maintained its ban on the

broadcast online or otherwise, of the legal challenge to California's Proposition 8 same-sex marriage

ban.

The California Federal District court had said it would

allow the proceedings to be posted on a delayed basis on the court's Web site

and other court sites via YouTube. Not long after, the Judicial Council for the

Ninth Circuit, which includes that court, approved a limited test on televising

trials, conceding the California

court's move was top of mind in the decision.

Media groups then requested to cover the trial, which the

court granted.

Ban proponents went to the Supreme Court and argued that

would endanger witnesses. The Court temporarily blocked the coverage, then in a

5-4 decision voted to maintain that prohibition, saying that the California court failed

to follow proper procedures and made an 11th-hour change to treat the case

differently from others.

"Our review is confined to a narrow legal issue:

whether the District Court's amendment of its local rules to broadcast this

trial complied with federal law," wrote the court in a per curiam opinion

(one from the entire majority rather than any one judge). "We conclude

that it likely did not and that applicants have demonstrated that irreparable

harm would likely result from the District Court's actions. We therefore stay

the court's Jan. 7, 2010 order to the extent that it permits the live streaming

of court proceedings to other federal courthouses. We do not address other

aspects of that order, such as those related to the broadcast of court proceedings

on the Internet, as this may be premature."

At least the narrowness and the closeness of the decision

gave RTDNA some comfort. "While the Supreme Court split on ideological

grounds, the conservative majority stated that it was expressing no opinion on

the propriety of televised trials," said the group.