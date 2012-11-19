RSC Rescinds Copyright Report: 'We Screwed Up'

The Republican Study Committee over the weekend posted and

then took down a copyright policy report that was scathing in its assessment of

current copyright law -- "it destroys entire markets" -- and almost

certainly had folks at the Motion Picture Association of America and others in

the content-creation industry seeing several shades of red.

The committee is made up of conservative Republicans

dedicated to limiting the Federal Government.

A spokesman for the committee said the report was taken down

because it did not reflect a balance of viewpoints on the issue.

According to Public Knowledge, which supplied a link to a

copy of the report, it was posted Nov. 16 and almost immediately taken down.

"On issues where there are several different

perspectives among our members, our Policy Briefs should reflect that,"

said Brian Stressle, communications director for the committee. "This

Policy Brief presented one view among conservatives on U.S. copyright law. Due

to an oversight in our review process, it did not account for the full range of

perspectives among our members. It was removed from the website to address that

concern."

Public Knowledge suggested it was more than just an

oversight. "It's amazing how quickly good ideas about copyright law can be

squashed by incumbent interests in the entertainment industry," said Gigi

Sohn, president of Public Knowledge.

An MPAA spokesperson had not returned calls and emails for

comment at presstime, but Stressle maintained that was not the case. "I

know some want to point fingers elsewhere," he said, "but the simple

fact is that we screwed up, we admitted it, and we hope people will now use

this opportunity to engage in polite and serious discussion of copyright

law."

The report, titled, "Three Myths About Copyright Law

and Where to Start to Fix it," identified those myths as being that copyright

was meant to compensate the creators of the content, that it is free market

capitalism in action and that the current copyright regime leads to "the

greatest innovation and productivity."

Sounding more like a paper from fair use fans Public Knowledge

and citing the length of copyright protections -- the life of the author plus

70 years and for corporate copyright, 120 years after creation or 95 years

after publication -- the report ripped into the regime. It brands the system an

overprotective, government-subsidized monopoly that has slowed the creation of

works by DJs and the remix industry, hurt scientific inquiry, "stifled"

the creation of libraries, discouraged new industries that could use public

domain content for "value-added" works and penalized journalists by

protecting incriminating information.

Among its proffered solutions: 1) Reduce the damages for

infringement -- "in a world where everyone copies stuff at home all the

time, the idea that your iPod could make you liable for a billion dollars in

damages is excessive," the report says; 2) expand fair use; 3) punish

false copyright claims; and 4) limit copyright terms and create a disincentive

for renewing them (the paper suggests a 12-year copyright and renewals up to 10

years, but at an escalating price to 10% of all revenue for the 10-year

version).

It seemed an unusual paper to come from a group of

Republican legislators given its harsh criticisms of content creation and

stirring defense of fair use. But it does dovetail more with an extreme

position on limiting the federal government. In addition, the battle over

content protection and piracy that culminated in the defeat of SOPA/PIPA has

not split along party lines, with Northern California reps from both parties

criticizing Hollywood for trying to overprotect content and the expense of

their Internet constituencies.