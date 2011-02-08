Rothman Gives Shout-Out to Noncoms

Rep. Steve

Rothman (D-N.J.) Tuesday gave a shout-out to continued public broadcasting

funding.

"It is critical

that Congress continues to support funding for the Corporation for Public

Broadcasting (CPB), an organization that consistently produces excellent

programming for all age groups on news, current affairs, arts, and science," he

said in a statement on his Web site and e-mailed to B&C. "Defunding CPB will significantly hurt National

Public Radio news stations in less affluent areas because those communities

rely on the vital federal funds set aside for public broadcasting. I'm

committed to making sure that this important service continues."

Rothman

spokesman Aaron Keyak said that no legislative flurry prompted the

statement. "It was nothing immediate," said Keyak. "Republicans

are looking to defund [CPB] and talking about it a lot, so we just wanted to

make Steve's position clear."

But it hasn't just

been Republicans. The co-chairs of the President's National Commission on

Fiscal Responsibility and Reform has recommended zeroing out funding for theCorporation for Public Broadcasting as one way to help save $200 billion.

The president

has since said he does not agree with all those recommendations, and the

proposal would be unlikely to get through a Democratically controlled Senate

even if the House approved it.

Republicans

have periodically tried, and failed, to reduce or zero out government support

for a service many of them view as a platform for liberals. They have also

tried to remove the forward funding of noncoms, which is meant to insulate the

service from the pull of political tides. Government money only makes

up about 15% of noncom budgets, but public broadcasters have pointed out that

it is an important 15%, particularly given the fall-off in contributions due to

a tanking economy.

NPR has been a

particular bone of contention with the Republicans after conservative commentator

Juan Williams was fired for remarks he made about being nervous seeing

people in Muslim garb at an airport. In the wake of that firing, bills were

reintroduced to phase out funding and some House Republicans asked the

Government Accountability Office to investigate the noncommercial radio

service.