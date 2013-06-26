Rosenworcel Stumps for E-Rate

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel continues her E-Rate tour, stumping for an upgrade to the FCC program that subsidizes broadband to schools and libraries.

Her latest whistle stop was Texas, where she joined with San Antonio mayor Julian Castro on an op-ed calling for 100% school access to 100 Mbps by 2015, and one gig by the end of the decade.

The president launched the ConnectED program with that goal, but Rosenworcel has been out front on E-Rate reform since she joined the commission, and even before as a top aide to one of the program's creators, Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W. Va.).

Rosenworcel was in town to speak to the International Society for Technology in Education annual conference.

That followed a speech last week in California on the same topic, where she urged her audience to "reboot, reinvigorate and recharge the E-Rate program," or what she is calling E-Rate 2.0.