Rosenworcel Staffs Up

FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has added some new and familiar faces as she staffs up for her second tenure as an FCC commissioner.

Travis Litman, formerly Rosenworcel's senior legal adviser of wireline and consumer issues, has returned as chief of staff and senior legal advisor.

Kate Black, most recently chief of staff at EMILY's List, joins Rosenworcel's office as policy advisor, focused on media issues.

Also coming aboard is Lashion Pratt as a staff assistant. She moves over from the Office of Managing Director. She began as a staff assistant to former chairman Tom Wheeler.

Rosenworcel left at the end of last year when her nomination was not voted, held hostage to political infighting despite supporters on both sides.

But she was re-nominated and confirmed to a new, five-year, term.