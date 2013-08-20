Rosenworcel: 'Proud' of U.S. Broadband Achievements

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel made a

road trip to Arkansas Monday to provide opening remarks at a Senate Commerce

Committee field hearing on the state of rural communications and had some good

things to say about the state of broadband deployment.

"Today, more

than 80 percent of American households have access to broadband at speeds as

high as 100 Megabits," she told the hearing audience in Little Rock. "The United States leads the world in

4G LTE wireless deployment. And our dedicated rural carriers have already

brought communications to some of America's hardest-to-reach

communities. This has created new opportunities for jobs, education,

healthcare, and social and civic engagement. We have made progress. We should

be proud."

But she also said there

was still work to do to make sure that rural communities were not left behind.

That includes leveraging reclaimed broadcast spectrum for rural wireless

services; reforming and simplifying the Universal Service Fund, which

subsidizes communications in rural and high-cost areas; getting high speed

broadband to more schools and libraries via the E-rate programs, which she

would like to see set capacity goals and be easier to use; and connecting rural

healthcare facilities.

Rosenworcel was no

stranger to either the subcommittee or its chair, Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Ark.). She

worked with Pryor in her previous job as senior communications counsel to the

parent Energy & Commerce Committee.