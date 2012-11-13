Rosenworcel: Pressure Is on for More, and More Efficient, Spectrum

"The demand for our airwaves is going up and the supply

of unencumbered spectrum is going down. The pressure is on." That was part

of the message of FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel at a Silicon Flatirons

conference on spectrum in Washington on Tuesday, according to a copy of her

remarks.

The other part of that message was how to relieve that

pressure for spectrum. Those included the upcoming incentive auctions of

commercial spectrum as well as incentivizing government spectrum users to give up

or share some of their spectrum by letting them share in the re-auction

proceeds, as commercial broadcasters have an opportunity to do. She said all

those auctions should be on a timeline, adding: "Speed matters."

Rosenworcel planned to tell her audience that it would take

innovation in a variety of forms to get the job done, including smart antennas,

frequency-agile receivers, changes in network deployment, including the promise

of small cells. It will take creative spectrum policy, she said, including the

most obvious example -- the FCC's upcoming spectrum incentive auctions, which

she said must be guided by four principles: simplicity, fairness, balance and

public safety.

She said simplicity will be crucial to generating interest

from broadcasters. In that she was echoing the sentiments of Gary Epstein,

senior adviser and co-lead of the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force, whohas said that the goal is to have the complexity "under the

hood."

Fairness, she said, includes minimizing viewer and broadcaster

disruptions for those TV stations repacked into smaller space to make room for

wireless broadband. "At the same time, we ask that broadcasters make a

fair assessment of the opportunities that this auction provides the

industry."

The speech came the same day that Preston Padden, former

broadcast executive and currently senior fellow at the Silicon Flatirons Center

in Colorado, announceda new coalition of broadcasters who might be willing to sell so long as the

auction is set up correctly.

She suggested there were reasons why some broadcasters

should be willing to consider giving up spectrum, which does not necessarily

mean getting out of the business. "By offering incentives to share

channels and incentives to relocate from the UHF to VHF band," she said,

"this auction can mean new resources for broadcasters to develop new

programming and deploy new services. Let us also be creative here -- and

consider how this process can yield new models for station ownership, new

funding sources for local content, and new ways to use technology to make

efficient use of our airwaves."

Some broadcasters, pointing to their one-to-many

architecture, have pointed out they could provide a way to offload cellular

traffic during peak periods, for example.

Balance includes understanding that interference protections

will affect how much spectrum will be available for auction, and how much

revenue can be raised, she said. While the FCC initially targeted 120 MHz, it

is no longer talking exact figures.

Public safety is an issue Rosenworcel has been intimately

involved with. As a top telecom adviser to the Senate Commerce Committee, she

worked with chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.) on the legislation establishing

the auctions, part of whose proceeds go toward building and maintaining an

interoperable broadband emergency communications network. "We must not

forget that the success of these auctions requires meeting this funding

objective -- and delivering on our promise to America's first responders,"

she said.

As to getting spectrum back from federal users, Rosenworcel

said that there needed to be a combination of reclamation and sharing, but that

between calls for sticking with the reclamation model and others for widespread

sharing, both of which she said were worth exploring for the "long

haul," there needs to be a short-term approach that will make repurposing

easier and expedite sharing. That would be to provide financial rewards to

agencies to use spectrum more efficiently.

"What if they were able to reclaim a portion of the

revenue from the subsequent re-auction of their airwaves? Would they make

new choices about their missions and the resources they need to accomplish

them? I think so. I believe this is an idea worth exploring."

Rosenworcel also said the public deserved an accounting by

the FCC of the resiliency of its network infrastructure. "By choosing

wireless and IP networks, we are choosing to go without the independent

electrical source that traditionally powered copper plant. I do not believe we

should sacrifice safety in the process," she said.

"[T]he time to have this conversation is now. Before we

have another rash of headlines like we just saw: â€˜Post-Sandy Wireless

Outages Add Insult to Injury' and 'Sandy Exposes Gaps in Wireless System During

Emergency.' We need to make progress before the next storm hits, the next

disaster devastates, and the next network-related outage leaves us vulnerable

again."