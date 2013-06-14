Rosenworcel Praises White House Spectrum Initiative
Count FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in the president's
corner when it comes to thejust-announced initiative to encourage more government spectrum sharing as
a way to free up more spectrum for wireless broadband.
It is not surprising, since she has long advocated a honey
over vinegar approach to attracting government agency interest in sharing
spectrum.
"I strongly support the initiatives outlined in the
Presidential Memorandum, especially using incentives as a catalyst for freeing
more federal spectrum for commercial use," Rosenworcel said in a
statement. "These initiatives are a significant step towards meeting the
country's spectrum needs. I look forward to working with our federal partners
as we strive to reach the president's goals."
"President Obama has recognized the importance
of finding new spectrum to ensure America's leadership in mobile broadband....Our
traditional three-step process for reallocating federal spectrum -- clearing
federal users, relocating them, and then auctioning the cleared spectrum for
new use -- is reaching its limits," she said, which it why she has favored
incentivizing government participation.
