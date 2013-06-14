Rosenworcel Praises White House Spectrum Initiative

Count FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel in the president's

corner when it comes to thejust-announced initiative to encourage more government spectrum sharing as

a way to free up more spectrum for wireless broadband.

It is not surprising, since she has long advocated a honey

over vinegar approach to attracting government agency interest in sharing

spectrum.

"I strongly support the initiatives outlined in the

Presidential Memorandum, especially using incentives as a catalyst for freeing

more federal spectrum for commercial use," Rosenworcel said in a

statement. "These initiatives are a significant step towards meeting the

country's spectrum needs. I look forward to working with our federal partners

as we strive to reach the president's goals."

"President Obama has recognized the importance

of finding new spectrum to ensure America's leadership in mobile broadband....Our

traditional three-step process for reallocating federal spectrum -- clearing

federal users, relocating them, and then auctioning the cleared spectrum for

new use -- is reaching its limits," she said, which it why she has favored

incentivizing government participation.