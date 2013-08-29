Rosenworcel Policy Director Hoehn-Saric Exiting

Alex Hoehn-Saric, policy director for FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, is exiting the commission, a source there confirms.

Rosenworcel is expected to make the announcement today (Aug. 29).

No word on future plans, but Hoehn-Saric is expected to leave "sooner than later," said the source.

Hoehn-Saric came from the Department of Commerce, where he has been deputy general counsel for strategic initiatives, to help Rosenworcel set up her FCC office.

He is former counsel for the Senate Commerce Committee's Communications Subcommittee -- Rosenworcel is former top telecom advisor for the full committee.

His resume also includes counsel to Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) and a stint at communications law firm Latham & Watkins.