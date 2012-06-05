Rosenworcel Pays Visit to APCO

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel became the first commissioner to visit the offices of the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APSCO) International, according to the organization.



Rosenworcel visited this week to talk public safety communications with officials there, a topic on which she is well versed.



Her previous job was top communications advisor to Senate Commerce Committee Jay Rockefeller (D-W.Va.), which included working on legislation to create the interoperable first responder broadband emergency communications network that APCO had been pushing.



"We are excited to see her continue to shape public safety policy in her new role as FCC Commissioner," said APCO president Gregg Riddle of the visit.