Rosenworcel Paid Prioritization Concerns on Display

Sacramento appears to be filled with folks in favor of Title II and concerned with paid prioritization, including in the latter camp a temporarily transplanted FCC commissioner from Washington.

That was the impression left by a network neutrality public forum hosted by Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), who represents Silicon Valley, and featuring FCC commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Mignon Clyburn, where criticisms of the FCC's current proposal not to impose Title II regs drew polite cheers from the audience.

Not a discouraging word for reclassifying Internet access under Title II regs was heard from the five witnesses, which included a TV writer, librarian, Silicon Valley vet, utility commissioner and noncom TV executive, though the last took no official position.

