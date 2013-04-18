Rosenworcel, Pai Urge Action on Broadcaster Foreign Ownership Petition

Commissioners Ajit Pai and Jessica Rosenworcel both called

on the FCC Thursday to act on requests to update its foreign ownership rules as

they apply to broadcast stations holdings.

They were voting to "streamline the foreign ownership

policies and procedures that apply to common carrier radio licensees and

certain aeronautical radio licensees," but took the opportunity to put in

a plug for action on an outstanding request by broadcasters that the FCC move

from a fixed 25% cap on foreign ownership to a case-by-case review.

Both commissioners said they hoped the commission would act

swiftly after receiving the last of its comments on the request by theCoalition for Broadcast Investment, which includes CBS, Clear Channel,

Hearst, Ion, Sinclair and many others.

Initial comments came in this week and Pai pointed out that

support for that change was overwhelming, and not just from commenters like the

National Association of Broadcasters, but from more than 30 minority advocates

including Rainbow/PUSH and the Minority Media and Telecommunications Council.

Lack of access to capital is one of the key impediments to

increased minority ownership of the media identified by both minority activists

and the FCC.

Rosenworcel said that broadcasters faced an increasingly

complex future and that the FCC should follow up its Thursday effort by

reviewing the record and taking action "accordingly."

Pai was more explicit on what "accordingly" should

be. He said the foreign ownership rules need relaxation and revision, echoing

his previous comments that a de facto ban on holdings above 25% makes no sense

given that the cap applies to a single rural AM station while cable, satellite,

wireless and Internet backbone competitors have no such limits. He said it is

long past time to level the playing field.

Genachowski said the FCC would continue to look

for ways to increase investment in the sector, adding he was pleased the FCC

had put out the notice on broadcast ownership.