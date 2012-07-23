Rosenworcel Names Senior Legal Adviser

Jessica Rosenworcel has tapped David Goldman, a former

Senate Commerce Colleague, as her new senior legal adviser.

Goldman had been policy adviser to the chief of the wireless

bureau before being detailed to the Communications Subcommittee as counsel.

Before being named to her current post, Rosenworcel was

senior communications counsel to the parent Commerce Committee.

Goldman's resume also includes law clerk at the U.S. Court

of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and with law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed

in New York.