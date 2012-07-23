Rosenworcel Names Senior Legal Adviser
Jessica Rosenworcel has tapped David Goldman, a former
Senate Commerce Colleague, as her new senior legal adviser.
Goldman had been policy adviser to the chief of the wireless
bureau before being detailed to the Communications Subcommittee as counsel.
Before being named to her current post, Rosenworcel was
senior communications counsel to the parent Commerce Committee.
Goldman's resume also includes law clerk at the U.S. Court
of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit and with law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed
in New York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.