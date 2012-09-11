Rosenworcel Names Policy Director

Alexander Hoehn-Saric has been named policy director for FCC

commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, responsible for media and technology issues.

Hoehn-Saric comes from the Department of Commerce, where he

has been deputy general counsel for strategic initiatives, advising on Internet

and intellectual property issues.

He is also former counsel for the Senate Commerce

Committee's Communications Subcommittee -- Rosenworcel is former top telecom

advisor for the full committee.

"I am excited that Alex is joining my office as Policy

Director. He has a tremendous range of public and private sector

experience and has worked on a variety of issues involving digital technology

and communications," said Rosenworcel in a statement.

Hoehn-Saric's resume also includes counsel to Sen. Barbara

Boxer (D-Calif.) and a stint at communications law firm Latham &

Watkins.