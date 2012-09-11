Rosenworcel Names Policy Director
Alexander Hoehn-Saric has been named policy director for FCC
commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, responsible for media and technology issues.
Hoehn-Saric comes from the Department of Commerce, where he
has been deputy general counsel for strategic initiatives, advising on Internet
and intellectual property issues.
He is also former counsel for the Senate Commerce
Committee's Communications Subcommittee -- Rosenworcel is former top telecom
advisor for the full committee.
"I am excited that Alex is joining my office as Policy
Director. He has a tremendous range of public and private sector
experience and has worked on a variety of issues involving digital technology
and communications," said Rosenworcel in a statement.
Hoehn-Saric's resume also includes counsel to Sen. Barbara
Boxer (D-Calif.) and a stint at communications law firm Latham &
Watkins.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.